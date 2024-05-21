Passenger tells of ‘awful screaming’ on flight hit by severe turbulence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Passenger tells of ‘awful screaming’ on flight hit by severe turbulence

By Press Association
A person died after a flight from Heathrow to Singapore encountered 'severe turbulence'
A person died after a flight from Heathrow to Singapore encountered ‘severe turbulence’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

A passenger on the Singapore Airlines flight which was hit by severe turbulence has told of “awful screaming” on the plane.

Another said everyone not wearing a seatbelt was “launched immediately into the ceiling” when the turbulence occurred.

A British passenger died and many other people were injured when the flight from Heathrow encountered severe turbulence.

Andrew Davies told BBC Radio 5 Live that the plane “suddenly dropped” with “very little warning”.

Mr Davies said: “The thing I remember the most is seeing objects and things flying through the air.

“I was covered in coffee. It was incredibly severe turbulence.

“During the few seconds of the plane dropping there was an awful screaming and what sounded like a thud.”

He added that when the seat belt sign came on, he followed the instruction, and “at that very moment, the plane suddenly dropped”.

AIR Turbulence
(PA Graphics)

Mr Davies said he helped a woman who was “screaming in agony” after suffering a “gash on her head”, adding that there were “so many injured people” including some with head lacerations and bleeding ears.

In a post on social media, Mr Davies added: “Lots of people injured – including the air stewards who were stoic and did everything they could.

“People’s belongings scattered, coffee and water splattered the ceiling. Surreal.

“So many injured people, head lacerations, bleeding ears.

“A lady was screaming in pain with a bad back. I couldn’t help her – just got her water.”

Mr Davies said there was “very little warning”, adding “the seatbelt sign came on, I put on my seatbelt straight away then the plane just dropped”.

He added: “Lesson is – wear a seatbelt at all times. Anyone who is injured was not wearing a seatbelt. People who kept them on (including me) are not (as far as I could tell).”

Mr Davies said the emergency services in Bangkok were “quick to respond” to the incident after the flight was diverted to the city’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Student Dzafran Azmir, 28, who was also on the flight, told Reuters: “Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop, so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling.

“Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabin overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”