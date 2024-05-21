Charles to visit Bentley car manufacturer and a community centre in Crewe

The King will visit a leading British car manufacturer and a community centre during a double engagement in Crewe on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles will first visit luxury car maker Bentley’s headquarters to learn more about its social and environmental sustainability strategies and officially open a new electric vehicle facility.

The motor company is one of the largest employers in the Cheshire town.

He will then visit St Paul’s Community Centre, a charity which provides furniture, food, shoes and community activities to those struggling financially.

The visit follows a series of engagements undertaken by the King, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, since he was given permission by his doctors to return to public duties last month.

Charles attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London with the Queen on Monday, and was due to meet winners of the Prince’s Trust Award 2024 at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

It was also confirmed His Majesty will attend ceremonies in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings next month.