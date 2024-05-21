Family to remember British aid worker killed in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family to remember British aid worker killed in Gaza

By Press Association
The family of a British man killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza are planning a big send-off for a larger-than-life character.

James “Jim” Henderson, 33, was among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died when their convoy was hit outside the Deir al-Balah warehouse last month.

Mr Henderson, from Cornwall, formed part of WCK’s security detail and died alongside fellow British veterans John Chapman, 57, and James Kirby, 47.

A large number of people are expected to pay tribute to Jim Henderson at his funeral at Truro Cathedral on Wednesday (World Central Kitchen/WCK.org/PA)
Family and friends are gathering at Truro Cathedral on Wednesday to say goodbye to the former Royal Marine turned humanitarian worker.

“I think it’s really important that Jim gets a great send off,” Mr Henderson’s older brother, Matt, said, ahead of the funeral.

“I think it will be good for all of us to give Jim the send-off he deserves.

“Then that will give us time to process everything else in the long term and that will take a long time.”

Mr Henderson praised his brother and said he had a real ability to make friends with people wherever he went.

“I think the biggest thing I always think about with Jim is that he had done his work with the military and then more recently the humanitarian focused stuff,” he said.

“The one thing that everyone says about Jim is his ability to be friends and have real connections with so many people.

“I would speak with him, and I couldn’t keep up.

“I’d ask him where he is and what he’s doing, and he would always be somewhere with someone from some area of work, or he’d be meeting friends from school.

“I think he just was able to maintain on a personal level really nice deep relationships with so many people.”

Mr Henderson said his brother’s death came as a terrible shock to his family but said the local community in Cornwall had been very supportive.

“We’ve had a lot of people messaging, people making contact from different places, different walks of life that Jim had,” he said.

“There are likely to be massive, massive amounts people. I’m not sure the exact numbers but more than we’re expecting.

“It’s been a big sort of outpouring really from friends and family but also the local community in general has been very, very supportive.

“They are very proud of what he has done in that short space of time.”

Mr Henderson had a passion for rugby and joined with the Royal Marines, which included frontline service in Afghanistan.

The funeral of his colleague Mr Kirby was attended by hundreds of people in Bristol last week.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others over the incident, calling it a “serious mistake”.