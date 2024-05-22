Andrea Bocelli to perform at naming ceremony for Cunard’s new ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Andrea Bocelli to perform at naming ceremony for Cunard’s new ship

By Press Association
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs at the O2 Arena (Suzan Moore/PA)
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs at the O2 Arena (Suzan Moore/PA)

Italian tenor Andrew Bocelli will perform at a naming ceremony for Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne.

The singer will top the bill at the event in Liverpool, considered Cunard’s spiritual home, on June 3.

He said: “It’s an honour to be performing in Liverpool for the official naming ceremony of Queen Anne.

“This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures the spirit and elegance of Cunard’s new ship.

“To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy.”

The liner, which can carry 3,000 guests, will sail into the city on the morning of June 3 with a traditional naming ceremony – where a Champagne bottle is smashed against the ship – due to take place from 4pm, hosted by Busted star Matt Willis and his TV presenter wife Emma Willis.

Cruise ship Queen Anne
Cunard’s newest cruise ship Queen Anne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After the performance from Bocelli, celebrations will continue with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung before a funk and soul set from Craig Charles.

The 113,000-tonne vessel will leave the city to a backdrop of fireworks.

President of Cunard Katie McAlister said: “Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event.

“This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honouring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city.”

Organisers are expecting thousands to turn out to see the naming ceremony for the 249th Cunard vessel.

The shipping line first opened an office in Liverpool in 1839 and then opened its headquarters, one of the buildings now known as the Three Graces, on the city’s Pier Head in 1916.