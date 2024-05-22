Swann welcomes announcement of interim payments in infected blood scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Swann welcomes announcement of interim payments in infected blood scandal

By Press Association
Copies of Sir Brian Langstaff’s report into the Infected Blood scandal (Tracey Croggon/Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Copies of Sir Brian Langstaff’s report into the Infected Blood scandal (Tracey Croggon/Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed confirmation that £210,000 interim payments will be made to victims of the infected blood scandal.

The UK government announced the payment will be paid to living, infected beneficiaries ahead of the establishment of the final compensation scheme.

It comes after the Infected Blood Inquiry report published on Monday found that the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

The investigation said patients were knowingly exposed to unacceptable risks of infection as it outlined deliberate attempts to conceal what unfolded, including evidence of officials destroying documents.

Sir Brian Langstaff’s report highlighted that Northern Ireland was reliant on blood donated by prisoners and military personnel, two groups associated with higher risk of blood infections.

Infected Blood inquiry
Sir Brian Langstaff’s report found that Northern Ireland ‘brought little independent thinking’ to the issue (Tracey Croggon/Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

It also found that authorities in Northern Ireland “brought little independent thinking” to the issue and were content to allow central government to take the lead on all significant decisions related to the scandal.

On Wednesday, Mr Swann welcomed an announcement by the Government of further details on compensation arrangements.

This includes details of the expanded groups that will be eligible for compensation and a commitment that further interim payments of £210,000 will be paid to living, infected beneficiaries ahead of the establishment of the final scheme.

Mr Swann said those affected have already waited too long, adding that sadly some did not live to see this announcement.

“While this announcement on compensation is to be welcomed, the Government has a moral responsibility to work swiftly to fully implement the compensation scheme,” he said.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Health Minister Robin Swann said those affected had already waited too long (Liam McBurney/PA)

“My department will be working with counterparts in Whitehall to ensure that the payments will be made to people in Northern Ireland at pace, while at the same time working in tandem across the health service and with colleagues across the Executive to consider the recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry.”

He added: “The actions taken by UK health services over several decades have had harrowing consequences. While compensation cannot turn back time, it is important the Government recognises the devastating impact this tragedy has had on so many lives.

“Finally, I welcome the appointment of Sir Robert Francis as interim chair of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority.

“Sir Robert has undertaken an extensive study on compensation as part of the Infected Blood Inquiry and will be well-placed to provide direction and structure for this body.

“Importantly the views of the infected blood community will be sought to inform the work of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority.”