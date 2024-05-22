Committal hearing for Jeffrey Donaldson historical sex charge case set for July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Committal hearing for Jeffrey Donaldson historical sex charge case set for July

By Press Association
Jeffrey Donaldson is facing 11 chares including rape and indecent assault (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jeffrey Donaldson is facing 11 chares including rape and indecent assault (Brian Lawless/PA)

A hearing to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to send former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to trial over historical sex offences will take place on July 3, a court has heard.

The date for the committal proceedings – known as a preliminary enquiry (PE) – was fixed when the case against Donaldson and his co-accused, his wife Eleanor Donaldson, was briefly mentioned at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Neither accused was in court, having been excused from attending.

The 61-year-old MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson court case
Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates’ Court after his first court appearance in April (Niall Carson/PA)

He faces 11 charges: one of rape; one of committing an act of gross indecency; and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims.

His wife, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

The next review hearing in the case will take place on June 12.

Barrister Fiona O’Kane, for the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service, gave an update on progress of the case on Wednesday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson court case
Eleanor Donaldson arrives at Newry Magistrates’ Court in April (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The case is progressing quite expeditiously,” she told District Judge Eamonn King.

“The position this morning is that we would hope to be able to have the PE (preliminary enquiry) itself on the third of July.”

She said the review hearing on June 12 would provide an opportunity to check that progress towards the committal hearing was still on track.

The barrister said papers on the case were being prepared.

“I understand that both defendants’ solicitors will accept service of the papers to facilitate the progress of the PE, so that makes matters a lot easier,” she added.

A lawyer representing Eleanor Donaldson questioned whether the PE could be brought forward to the June 12 hearing date. When Ms O’Kane indicated that would not be possible, he said he was content not to pursue that request.

Judge King then confirmed the preliminary enquiry would take place on July 3.

“We’ll review on the 12th of June to make sure that we are on track for the PE on the third of July,” he added.

A lawyer representing Jeffrey Donaldson then asked the judge to agree to what he described as an “uncontentious” amendment to his client’s bail conditions.

He explained that a condition on the bail granted by police when Donaldson was arrested was that he was to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

When the politician appeared in court for the first time last month, that police bail was converted to bail granted by the court.

The lawyer said in the process of converting the bail conditions, the term “unsupervised” was omitted in the court bail, leaving the condition stating that Donaldson was to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16.

The judge agreed for the word unsupervised to be added to the condition in the court bail.

However, after a request from the PPS barrister Ms O’Kane, he added a stipulation that the person supervising any contact Jeffrey Donaldson had with anyone under the age of 16 could not be his co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson.

No other issues were raised during the brief review hearing, which lasted only three minutes.

Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged in March.

It is understood that in a letter to DUP party officers at the time, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

Weeks prior to his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

East Belfast MP and deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, has been appointed interim DUP leader.

Donaldson has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley, a seat he has held since 1997.