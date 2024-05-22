Deaths of two women found at Nottingham house not suspicious, say police

Police have said the deaths of two women at a house in Nottingham, whose bodies went undiscovered for some time, are not believed to be suspicious.

Neighbours reported not seeing the women, thought to be a mother and her disabled daughter, since either February or March, when they were spotted at a local supermarket.

Officers found the bodies on Tuesday morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the property in Hartley Road, Radford.

The end-of-terrace house in Radford, Nottingham, where the bodies of two women were found (Jacob King/PA)

Neighbours said the older woman who lived at the house was believed to be originally from West Africa, while her non-verbal daughter was seen being physically supported by her mother when they went shopping.

Residents also claimed that the door of the council-owned property sometimes went unanswered for deliveries, repairs or visits by social services, when the occupants were thought to have gone away for months at a time.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named by the media, said she was shocked at being told of the deaths and feared that the mother may have collapsed, leaving her daughter unable to summon help.

Estimating that she had last seen the mother and daughter in either February or March, the woman said: “They keep themselves to themselves.

“I would only see them when they went shopping and coming back.

“I can’t give you an exact time. The daughter herself can’t do anything for herself – she’s totally dependent on her mum.”

Another local resident said: “It’s so sad. She was a very nice woman.

“She was always looking after her daughter, walking beside her.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “This is a tragic case and we are currently working to understand exactly how and when these people died.

“Whilst our investigation remains at an early stage, we do not currently believe what happened to be suspicious.

“We have enlisted the help of a forensic pathologist and will be in a better position to determine what has happened once they conclude their report.

“Officers will remain at the address for at least the rest of today.”

A spokesman for Nottingham City Council said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news and our thoughts are with the friends, family and neighbours of the two residents at this time.

“We are currently liaising closely with the police to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident.”