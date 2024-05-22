Second boy dies in River Tyne tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Second boy dies in River Tyne tragedy

By Press Association
A stretch of the River Tyne at Ovingham, Northumberland (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A second boy has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at the weekend, police have said.

The pair who died have been named as David Radut, 14, who passed away at the scene at Ovingham, Northumberland, on Saturday afternoon, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, who died in hospital on Tuesday.

Both boys, who were friends, were from the Newcastle area.

Ovingham death
David Radut, 14 (Family handout/PA)

Emergency and rescue services were called to the River Tyne at around 3.30pm on Saturday and a major search and rescue operation was carried out.

Aras was described as being in a critical condition after the incident and he died despite the efforts of medical staff.

Northumbria Police said the parents of both boys continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.

“We would ask that the public continue to respect the privacy of the families both online and in the community.”

Ovingham death
Aras Rudzianskas, 13 (Family handout/PA)

Online fundraising appeals have been set up for both families to help them meet the funeral costs.

Earlier this week, flowers were laid beside the River Tyne close to where the friends had been playing.

A nearby tree which used to overhang the river, and which had a rope attached to it, had been freshly cut down.

The double-tragedy came just two under two years since another teenage boy died in that area of the River Tyne.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the river at Ovingham on July 17 2022.

“It brought back memories about what happened to our son, or what we went through,” his father Carl said earlier this week.