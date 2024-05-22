Princess Beatrice praises her mother on school visit to read prize-winning book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Princess Beatrice praises her mother on school visit to read prize-winning book

By Press Association
Princess Beatrice reads to pupils at West Thornton Primary School in Croydon as part of Oscar’s Book Club (Aaron Chown Media Assignments/PA)
Princess Beatrice praised her mother Sarah, Duchess of York as she attended a primary school in London to read an award-winning picture book to pupils.

Beatrice, 35, said she “grew up with an incredible mum” as she reflected on the importance of storytelling for young people and their development during a visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon.

The royal read from the picture book When Dinosaurs Walked The Earth, written by Sean Taylor and illustrated by Zehra Hicks, which topped the Oscar’s Book Prize shortlist this year.

Princess Beatrice with pupils at West Thornton Primary School in Croydon (Aaron Chown Media Assignments/PA)

Beatrice, who is the prize’s royal patron, said: “I grew up with an incredible mum, as a children’s author, so stories really created that sense of imagination.

“I really appreciate what stories can do, that special quality time, that moment at the end of the day, but also how important it is for reading in general for young people to make sure that we can do everything we can to make sure that these books really get into the hands of those that need it most.”

Jonathan Owen, headteacher at West Thornton Primary School, said: “So much can be taught from picture books and we make sure our children are exposed to a wide range of stories from the very beginning of their school journey.

“One of our school priorities is to ensure that proficient reading skills and a love of reading underpin all learning across our curriculum.

Princess Beatrice reads to pupils (Aaron Chown Media Assignments/PA)

“We carefully select texts that both faithfully represent our diverse community and serve to broaden children’s imagination.

“The diversity of topics covered in children’s books is greater than ever, and those shortlisted for this year’s Oscar’s Book Prize were no exception to that.

“We have loved reading them together and it was an absolute delight to have HRH Princess Beatrice visit and read this year’s winning book – it certainly will be a story time to remember.”

The visit also celebrated the recent launch of Oscar’s Book Club, which has seen award supporter Amazon donate this year’s shortlisted books to schools and nurseries across the country with a team of volunteers supporting on the ground with group reading sessions.

Oscar’s Book Prize is an annual prize for the best illustrated book for young children, founded by the parents of Oscar Ashton, who died in 2012 of an undiagnosed heart condition aged three-and-a-half.