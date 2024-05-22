Wildlife-rich Sargasso Sea a ‘Wild West’ of fishing and shipping – Greenpeace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wildlife-rich Sargasso Sea a ‘Wild West’ of fishing and shipping – Greenpeace

By Press Association
Greenpeace is calling for the Sargasso Sea to be an ocean sanctuary (Tavish Campbell/Greenpeace/PA)
Greenpeace is calling for the Sargasso Sea to be an ocean sanctuary (Tavish Campbell/Greenpeace/PA)

The wildlife-rich Sargasso Sea is a “Wild West” of industrial fishing and shipping, Greenpeace has warned as it called for the region to be made an ocean sanctuary.

Greenpeace research suggests fishing vessels placed drifting longlines, which hook marine mammals, turtles, seabirds and sharks along with fish, with an estimated total length of more than 1,200 miles through the sea last year.

Including fishing vessels, more than 9,000 ships spent a combined total of 213 years crossing the sea, which lies mostly in international waters – or the high seas – in the north Atlantic, figures from the campaign group show.

Sperm Whale in the Sargasso Sea
A sperm whale in the Sargasso Sea (Tavish Campbell/Greenpeace/PA)

It is calling on the UK Government to ratify the new UN Global Oceans Treaty, which allows for the creation of sanctuaries in the high seas, and to champion the Sargasso Sea as one of the first major protected areas.

Greenpeace vessel the Arctic Sunrise has spent the last three weeks on a voyage through the Sargasso Sea, documenting its wildlife, conducting scientific research and engaging with decision-makers in Bermuda – which lies close to the sea – and beyond.

The Sargasso Sea, named after its masses of floating sargassum seaweed which is a key habitat and carbon store, is home to a rich array of wildlife and is the spawning ground for European eels and a nursery for young turtles.

But figures from Greenpeace, compiled from data from Global Fishing Watch, show that fishing vessels – mostly from Taiwan, the US, China and Spain – spent a combined total of 22,000 hours apparently fishing in the sea.

White-tailed tropic bird
A white-tailed tropic bird on a voyage to the Sargasso Sea (Tavish Campbell/Greenpeace/PA)

The vast majority of fishing activity, 97%, involves longlines, which are long fishing lines with baited hooks which catch a wide range of species as bycatch alongside the target fish.

The volume of vessels of any type crossing the Sargasso Sea has increased by more than 30% since 2018, according to the green campaign group, with most ships being more than 100 metres long.

Fiona Nicholls, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “We’ve seen with our own eyes how the Sargasso Sea is a wildlife haven for many species that are found nowhere else, as well as for baby sea turtles and seabirds on their epic migrations across the Atlantic Ocean.

“But our research shows the sea is a Wild West that is facing growing pressure from shipping and industrial fishing fleets.

“Drifting longlines pose a major risk to this precious ecosystem because they fish indiscriminately, hooking marine mammals, turtles, seabirds and sharks along with their intended catch.

“Huge container ships and tankers plough through these waters every waking hour.”

She called on the UK Government to “transform symbolic commitment to protect the global oceans into bold action”.

“It’s time to swiftly cement the international agreement into UK law and champion the Sargasso Sea as the world’s first ocean sanctuary under the treaty,” she added.

A plastic bottle floating in a mat of sargassum
A plastic bottle floating in a mat of sargassum (Deirdre Leowinata/Greenpeace/PA)

Greenpeace UK is co-ordinating an open letter signed by Bermudian organisations and community members calling on the UK Government to propose the measure.

It also calls for Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to ratify the treaty before a general election, expected later this year.

As the Sargasso Sea lies mostly outside national marine borders, opportunities for protection have been limited, but the new UN treaty makes it possible to create protected areas on the high seas limiting human activity such as fishing, to conserve and restore nature.