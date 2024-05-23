Prehistoric worm found in Herefordshire ‘shoved its throat out to catch prey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prehistoric worm found in Herefordshire ‘shoved its throat out to catch prey’

By Press Association
Prehistoric worm Radnorscolex latus (Richie Howard & Luke Parry)
Prehistoric worm Radnorscolex latus (Richie Howard & Luke Parry)

An ancient worm unearthed in Herefordshire was a carnivorous predator that shoved its throat out to catch and eat prey, according to scientists.

The creature, named Radnorscolex latus, was found at a disused Victorian quarry site in the village of Leintwardine near the Welsh border.

This marine worm is believed to have lived in the sea floor around 425 million years ago, when the region was under water.

Analysis suggests it had a retractable throat that could extend out onto the seabed to capture prey hidden within the sediment.

According to Dr Richie Howard, curator of fossil arthropods at the Museum, Radnorscolex is reminiscent of giant worms in the Hollywood blockbuster Dune.

Dr Howard said: “We think they weren’t too picky when it came to feeding and likely just shoved their throat out into the mud and grabbed anything they could find.

“They certainly make you think of the sandworms in Dune in that respect.”

Prehistoric worm Radnorscolex latus showing the pattern of armour plates
Close up of ancient worm Radnorscolex latus showing the pattern of armour plates (Richie Howard & Luke Parry)

Although fossil remains of Radnorscolex were first discovered a century ago, the technology was not advanced enough to allow palaeontologists to examine these in great detail.

Experts from the Natural History Museum in London used state-of-the-art imaging techniques to analyse the remnants.

Findings showed Radnorscolex had rows of sharp teeth and hooks on its head, which it would have used to anchor itself to the ground and drag its body forward to move.

Despite being a predator, analysis suggests the creature only grew to be around 8cm long.

The researchers said Radnorscolex belongs to a group of extinct worm-like animals known as Palaeoscolecids, which were wiped out completely around 400 million years ago due to rapid climate and sea level change.

The findings are published in the journal Papers in Palaeontology.