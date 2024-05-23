What the papers say – May 23

The papers on Thursday are led by the Prime Minister announcing a date for the General Election.

Metro and the Daily Mail report that Britons will head to the polls on July 4. The Prime Minister has declared that it is time for Britain to “choose its future.”

Daily Mail: Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fsnpmsszOa — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 22, 2024

The Telegraph, i, The Guardian, The Times and the Financial Times all say Mr Sunak has taken a risk, with the Tories currently trailing Labour by 20 percentage points in the polls.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak gambles on snap poll'#TomorrowsPapersToday #GeneralElection Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/88FyFOU0bF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 22, 2024

Financial Times: Sunak bets on July 4 election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8Uzc691t4o — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 22, 2024

“Drown and out” is the headline on the Daily Mirror as Mr Sunak braved a downpour to make the announcement outside No 10.

Thursday's front page: Rishi Sunak has called a summer general election#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/RkKoWo3hMS pic.twitter.com/GqiNyszs6g — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 22, 2024

And the Daily Star leads with former Post Office boss Paula Vennells’ tearful first day of giving evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry.