10-year-old who died in mudslide while on school trip was ‘happy, bubbly’ girl

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene in Carlton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire (Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team/PA)
A 10-year-old girl who died in a mudslide while on a school trip has been described by her family as a “happy, bubbly” girl.

Year Six pupil Leah Harrison, from Darlington, died following an incident at Carlton Bank on the edge of the North York Moors on Wednesday.

A major operation involving 30 mountain rescuers was launched to save her, as heavy rain fell in the area, but she could not be saved.

In a statement, Leah’s family said on Thursday: “Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.

“The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.

“You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.

“You will achieve your dream and become a player for the Lionesses.

“Spread those wings.

“May you rest in paradise.”

Leah was a pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School, which is part of Lingfield Education Trust.

Its chief executive Nick Blackburn said: “The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy.

“Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

“Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

“We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

The emergency services were called at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

A Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Nineteen Cleveland MRT members were deployed immediately, eventually rising to 30 at the scene during the course of the afternoon and working alongside their emergency service colleagues including the North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, in addition to the ambulance services.

“North Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that one person sadly died as a result of the incident.

“The thoughts of the mountain rescue volunteers are with the family and friends of the deceased during such a very sad time.”

The area was cordoned off throughout the afternoon and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

North Yorkshire Police said Leah’s family were being supported by specially trained officers and the force asked for them to be given space to grieve.