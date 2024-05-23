Tony O’Reilly was a true Irish legend, funeral is told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Tony O’Reilly was a true Irish legend, funeral is told

By Press Association
The funeral of Tony O’Reilly has taken place in Dublin (PA)
The funeral of Tony O'Reilly has taken place in Dublin (PA)

The businessman, rugby star and philanthropist Tony O’Reilly was a “true Irish legend” who inspired people to think bigger, his funeral has been told.

Mourners were told that Mr O’Reilly had lived a “dazzlingly full life” that was anything but mundane.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin was among those who attended the service in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin for Mr O’Reilly, who died on Saturday at the age of 88.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his Aide de Camp.

Tony O’Reilly funeral
Tanaiste Micheal Martin arrives for the funeral of businessman, philanthropist and rugby star Tony O’Reilly at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Born in Dublin in 1936, Mr O’Reilly made his international debut for Ireland in rugby in 1955 and soon became the youngest player to be selected for the British and Irish Lions.

He later became one of Ireland’s leading business figures, pioneering the dairy brand Kerrygold, becoming president and chairman of food giant Heinz and taking control of Independent Newspapers.

He was also known for his philanthropy, setting up The Ireland Funds, which gave money from US donors into reconciliation projects around the Irish border.

Delivering the homily at the funeral, Fr Bruce Bradley said Mr O’Reilly accomplished so much in his 88 years, but was “never one who took it for granted”.

He said: “Despite the diverse, colourful, often fast-moving and no doubt distracting world he moved in so comfortably for much of the time, was never ashamed of the religion he was raised in.”

He added: “In his almost 90 years, Tony O’Reilly lived many lives; gifted and graced as he was in so many ways and in a life often wonderfully anything but mundane.

“It was a truly, at many times, dazzlingly full life.”

Tony O’Reilly funeral
Mourners arrive for the funeral of Tony O’Reilly (Brian Lawless/PA)

Delivering a tribute to his father, Cameron O’Reilly said: “It was a life of highs and lows, of ebbs and flows.

“Every emotion crammed into those 88 years.”

He said the family had been overwhelmed by thousands of messages of tribute in recent days.

He said the tributes reflected that his father had been “a giant of sport, of business, of media, who left permanent legacies in all three”.

He added: “A trailblazer who forged a path that others would follow.

“A titanic figure who lit up every room that he entered. A true Irish legend.

“He was all of those things and more.

“For years, people have tried to sum up, to uncover the secret sauce of what made Tony Tony – the rugby sensation, the raconteur extraordinaire, the high-flying business executive, the architect and driver of the literally lifesaving Ireland Funds.

“And what was it like living in his shadow? Very dark.”

He added: “So why was he able to do things that nobody has ever done before?

“The truth is, as we see it, he saw no limits to what he could achieve.

“Where people saw obstacles, he saw opportunities and he almost always went for the gap – whether on the rugger field or in the boardroom.

“And when he did achieve these extraordinary feats, he has inspired so many people, not just here in Ireland, but elsewhere in the world, to be bigger, to think bolder and to never have to accept second place.”

A number of figures from the sporting, business and media worlds attended the funeral.

Mr O’Reilly is survived by his six children and 23 grandchildren.