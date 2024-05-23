Balloon pilot’s competitiveness may have led to fatal crash, probe finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Balloon pilot’s competitiveness may have led to fatal crash, probe finds

By Press Association
Peter Gregory died when his balloon crashed during a competition (Family handout/issued by West Mercia Police/PA)
Peter Gregory died when his balloon crashed during a competition (Family handout/issued by West Mercia Police/PA)

A leading hot air balloon pilot’s desire to “gain a competitive edge” may have contributed to the crash which killed him, an investigation has found.

Peter Gregory, 25, died when his balloon plummeted to the ground near the village of Ombersley, Worcestershire, during a competition on June 25 last year.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found the crash happened when the balloon climbed rapidly before its envelope – the outer layer – collapsed as a parachute inside it stalled.

Investigators said the climb, the balloon’s design and the weather conditions all likely contributed to the crash.

The accident occurred while the balloon was climbing away from a target on which Mr Gregory had to drop a marker as part of the competition.

The report stated he may have used a high rate of climb to “gain a competitive edge because of his desire to do well in the competition”.

Mr Gregory had competed in balloon competitions around the world for several years.

The AAIB said it was told by several people who knew him that he was a “very safe pilot” but was “competitive and wanted to win”.

An unnamed friend said he was one of “the world’s best pilots, but (he) would push the limits of what (he) could do”.

Investigators were also told the competition at which he died “held more significance” as he had missed other events due to work commitments, and needed to achieve a high enough score to qualify for international contests.

The balloon was a racing balloon built by Mr Gregory using “high quality materials”, the AAIB said.

Amateur-built balloons such as his are unregulated in terms of airworthiness.

No evidence was found of performance limits being determined, including the rate of climb which could stall the parachute.

Lines used to control the parachute’s position were attached to the envelope lower than on other balloon types, providing improved responsiveness but increasing the stalling risk, according to the AAIB.

The report also noted there was “a strong wind gradient on the day of the accident”, and “climbing into a changing wind can cause the balloon to distort, increasing the chance of a stall”.

The AAIB made three safety recommendations to the British Ballooning and Airship Club, including the development of an “effective reporting culture within the ballooning community”.

Two recommendations were made to the Civil Aviation Authority, such as publishing guidance related to the oversight of competition balloon flying.