Grenfell Tower fire inquiry final report to be published in September

By Press Association
A date for the publication of the final report into the Grenfell fire has been given (Aaron Chown/PA)
The long-awaited final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September.

The news comes less than a month before the seventh anniversary of the fire, which claimed 72 lives on June 14, 2017.

In an update on Thursday, the inquiry team said the phase two report will be published on Wednesday September 4.

The final hearing of the second phase of the inquiry, which examined how the tower block came to be in a condition that allowed the fire to spread, took place in November 2022.

The report into phase one, which focused on the factual narrative of the events on the night of the blaze, was published in October 2019.

It concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

Acknowledging the delay in publication, having hoped to publish before the anniversary, the inquiry team had previously described the “process of notifying those who may be subject to criticism in our report and considering their responses” as having been “significantly larger and more complex than we had originally expected”, having involved writing to some 250 people.

Over the course of both phases, the inquiry said it had held more than 300 hearings and received more than 1,600 witness statements.