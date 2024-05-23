Post Office lawyer ‘made to sit outside board meeting like a naughty schoolgirl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Office lawyer ‘made to sit outside board meeting like a naughty schoolgirl’

By Press Association
Susan Crichton gave evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A top Post Office lawyer was made to sit outside a board meeting “like a naughty schoolgirl” when an independent review into the Horizon IT system was discussed, an inquiry has heard.

The company’s former chief executive, Paula Vennells, presented former general counsel Susan Crichton’s board paper on an interim report into the computer system at the meeting on July 16 2013, the Horizon IT inquiry was told.

In the report, forensic accountants Second Sight identified bugs that raised concerns over the reliability of Horizon data used to prosecute subpostmasters.

Paula Vennells arriving at inquiry
Ms Crichton claimed when she gave evidence to the inquiry that she spoke to Ms Vennells before the meeting to say that in her view there would be many successful claims against the Post Office arising from past wrongful prosecutions.

Ms Vennells said she had “no recollection of that whatsoever”.

She agreed it would be “very significant information”.

“I don’t recall that at all, my recollection is what is in her paper which is that the lawyers thought it would be about 5% of the cases they had looked at,” Ms Vennells told the inquiry.

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked the former chief executive: “If she had told you that, that would be about the last thing you wanted to hear wouldn’t it?”

Ms Vennells replied: “No, not at all.

“Mr Beer I would not cover anything up in this process that would not have been – I’m sorry because this is an important point – if Susan had explained (that) to me very clearly, why in her paper did it say 5%?”

She said she “never once withheld information from the board” before adding: “I’m very sorry but my recollection on that is I don’t recall it.”

The inquiry heard that Ms Crichton was “made to wait outside on a chair”, which Ms Vennells said she “felt bad about”.

Mr Beer asked: “Sitting there like a naughty schoolgirl?”

Ms Vennells said: “She must have felt terrible.”

The former Post Office boss denied taking over the paper and presenting it to prevent the board from hearing Ms Crichton’s “opinion” and explained that she was expecting the lawyer to come in to the meeting but “minutes before that should have happened the chairman told me she had decided to stand Susan down”.

Mr Beer asked: “Did you say ‘I’m not a legal expert, the person that is is sitting outside on a chair?’.”

Ms Vennells replied: “I’m sure I did, but the chairman… I think she possibly had the thought of bringing Susan in at some stage, I’m not sure how Susan would have felt about that, but the board ran out of time and Susan didn’t come in.”

The former chief executive also denied putting “spin” on the Second Sight report in the board meeting.

Minutes of the meeting recorded: “The CEO explained that although the Second Sight report had been challenging it had highlighted some positive things as well as improvement opportunities.”

Asked if that was “to put it mildly spin on the Second Sight report”, Ms Vennells said: “I don’t believe I was doing that.”