Youngsters hope Butterfly Effect art will spark conversations on climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Youngsters hope Butterfly Effect art will spark conversations on climate crisis

By Press Association
Pupils at Parkside Community College in Cambridge were inspired to create the art installation, called The Butterfly Effect, after learning that butterflies act as an early warning sign to changes in the environment (Cambridge University/ PA)
Pupils at Parkside Community College in Cambridge were inspired to create the art installation, called The Butterfly Effect, after learning that butterflies act as an early warning sign to changes in the environment (Cambridge University/ PA)

Schoolchildren have helped to craft hundreds of paper butterflies that are on display around a museum in a bid to spark conversation about the climate crisis.

Pupils were inspired to create the art installation, called The Butterfly Effect, after learning that butterflies act as an early warning sign of changes in the environment.

The butterflies, at Cambridge University’s Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, are on show alongside cardboard protest banners.

Pupils at Parkside Community College in Cambridge were inspired to create the art installation, called The Butterfly Effect, after learning that butterflies act as an early warning sign to changes in the environment. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Pupils at Parkside Community College in Cambridge were inspired to create the art installation, called The Butterfly Effect, after learning that butterflies act as an early warning sign to changes in the environment (Cambridge University/ PA)

One of them reads “This is our planet let’s fight 4 it”, while another – held by a 13-foot-tall iguanodon dinosaur skeleton at the museum – says “Life is in the balance”.

Artist Hilary Cox Condron worked with children, aged from 11 to 16, from Parkside Community College in Cambridge on the project.

Students attended after-school workshops in their free time as part of the project, which began last November, including the history of collecting climate data and how fossil evidence can show changing climates.

The butterflies, at Cambridge University’s Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, are on show alongside cardboard protest banners. (Cambridge University/ PA)
The butterflies, at Cambridge University’s Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, are on show alongside cardboard protest banners (Cambridge University/ PA)

Nicola Skipper, Sedgwick Museum education co-ordinator who led the project, said: “It’s been a real joy working with the students from Parkside and they’ve created some striking artistry for visitors to experience amongst our collection.

“The Sedgwick Museum has rocks and fossils that show over 1,700 million years of global climate change and it’s vital young people engage with the climate crisis.

“This programme was created to connect the upcoming generation with our world-leading climate scientists and to give the students a space and voice within the museum.

“It’s been wonderful to see them respond to it so enthusiastically and creatively.”

Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “Butterflies are indicators of a healthy natural environment and can indeed flag early warning signs of environmental issues.

“With half of Britain’s butterfly species already threatened or near threatened with extinction, it’s never been more important to understand how our insects are responding to the changing climate and take action to protect them so that they can keep informing us of the wider health of the environment.”

He urged people to take part in the charity’s annual citizen science project, the Big Butterfly Count, from July 12 to August 4.

“The data collected by people all across the UK gives us valuable insight into how our butterflies are faring, what’s happening in nature, and how we can help to protect them,” said Dr Fox.

“With climate change here to stay, we need people to take part more than ever this year.”