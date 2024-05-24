What the papers say – May 24 By Press Association May 24 2024, 4:55 am May 24 2024, 4:55 am Share What the papers say – May 24 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6480534/what-the-papers-say-may-24/ Copy Link What the papers say – May 24 (PA) Coverage of the first full day of the General Election campaign dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers. The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph both lead with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying Sir Keir Starmer could not stand to face him in a televised debate. EXPRESS: Rishi lashes out! ‘Starmer hasn’t courage to face me on television’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0pfzFxpkpl— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 TELEGRAPH: Starmer lacks the courage to debate me, says Sunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T7TT50n3hF— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 The Metro, Daily Mirror and the Financial Times all focus on a ‘faltering’ first day on the campaign trail for Mr Sunak. METRO: Rishi’s bumpy take-off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3avoPr7Bgu— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 MIRROR: Brewer’s Oops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H4iFDRAZZc— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 FT UK: Sunak makes faltering election start #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aE53MDcaWN— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 A lack of time to pass the smoking ban as well as moves to help renters as time runs out in Parliament occupies the front of the i. I: Smoking ban dropped – as snap election also stops help for renters #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pSWMaQWWXr— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 The Guardian is on similar ground as it say Mr Sunak began his campaign “by abandoning flagship policies”. THE GUARDIAN: Sunak begins election campaign by abandoning flagship policies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yzJjUG1CWB— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 The Times leads on energy bills which it says will be the topic of the first big election battle between the opposing sides at Westminister. THE TIMES: Energy bills tumble in first big election battle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hYbvXFPkyb— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 Conservatives cutting green levies on fuel bills has taken the front page of the Daily Mail. MAIL: Tories to cut green levies on fuel bills #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dQ3P5kq9ub— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 The Independent runs with the headline “It never rains, but it pours” as Reform UK announces it will field 630 candidates for for the election. INDEPENDENT: It never rains but it pours, Rishi #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J5ZeZEoRcL— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024 And the Daily Star leads with a piece on the “election ejection” as Brits aim to book holidays to flee the election “baloney”. STAR: General Ejection #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XQvogKENBg— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2024