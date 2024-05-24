Child contracts Weil’s disease after swimming in river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Child contracts Weil’s disease after swimming in river

By Press Association
The River Stour (Nick Ansell/PA)
The River Stour (Nick Ansell/PA)

A child contracted the rare infection Weil’s disease after going swimming in a river, a council has said.

Dedham Parish Council in Essex said the local student “suffered a severe infection after swimming in the River Stour at Dedham, and has been very poorly”.

In a letter published on its website, the authority said it was a “confirmed case of Weil’s disease (leptospirosis) which can be very serious”.

The disease is spread in the urine of infected animals, most commonly rats, mice, cows, pigs and dogs.

People can contract Weil’s disease if soil or freshwater, such as water from a river, that contains infected urine gets in their mouth, eyes or a cut.

  • High temperature
  • Headache
  • Body aches and pain
  • Stomach ache
  • Feeling or being sick
  • Diarrhoea
  • Redness in the white part of your eyes and yellowing of the skin or white part of the eyes

Most people who get Weil’s disease have no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms, but some people get seriously ill, according to the NHS.

Symptoms may include high temperature, headache, body aches and pain, stomach ache, feeling or being sick, diarrhoea, redness in the white part of your eyes and yellowing of the skin or white part of the eyes.

People who may have been exposed to infected urine and are displaying symptoms are advised to see a GP.

The River Stour straddles the Suffolk and Essex border and has been painted by the artists John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

Dedham Parish Council said the Environment Agency is undertaking monitoring in the river at Dedham.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.

The parish council added that local environmental group Pace (Practical Actions for Climate and the Environment) Manningtree is “investigating the impact of untreated sewage released into the river by the sewage works at Dedham”.

The case comes amid growing anger over the polluted state of England’s rivers and coasts.

The council said it wanted to warn, “in addition to the risks of Weil’s disease and pollution”, of several other “serious safety concerns” about a site at the river at Mill Lane.

These include a report that a young boy “gashed his foot open” last weekend, with litter including glass bottles and cans regularly left in the area and posing a hazard.

There are also reports of metalwork underneath a bridge where many children jump from, and where the water can be “dangerously shallow”.

Meanwhile, around 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area of Devon have been told not to use their tap water for drinking without boiling and cooling it first due to a number of confirmed cases of a waterborne disease caused by a microscopic parasite.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said last week that 46 cases of cryptosporidium had been confirmed and that more cases were anticipated.