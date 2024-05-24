Five-year-old died falling from tower block kitchen window – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-year-old died falling from tower block kitchen window – inquest

By Press Association
Jacobs House in Plaistow, east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A five-year-old boy died when he fell from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block, an inquest has heard.

Aalim Ahmed landed on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow.

Aalim’s body was identified by his family and his cause of death has been listed as multiple injuries due to trauma from a “fall from height”.

A floral tribute left near to the scene in Plaistow, east London
The boy died instantly and his father discovered his body shortly before 6am on May 16, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

Members of the public contacted emergency services after residents heard the man’s “distressed” cries.

Paramedics attended the scene outside Jacobs House on New City Road at 6.04am and police arrived three minutes later.

Assistant coroner Ian Wade KC said he was opening a “coronial investigation” because he is “quite satisfied that Ahmed’s death was not from natural causes”.

The boy was previously named locally as Aalim Makial Jibril and a GoFundMe has raised just over £1,000 for his funeral costs.

Flowers were left at the scene and Newham Council is investigating the circumstances.

Abi Gbago, chief executive of the council, said: “We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations.

“Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, said in the school’s weekly newsletter: “As you will have heard, Aalim had a tragic accident yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”