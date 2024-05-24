Trial date set for men accused of Daesh-inspired plot against Jewish community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for men accused of Daesh-inspired plot against Jewish community

By Press Association
The defendants appeared by view link from custody for a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker on Friday (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Two men who allegedly plotted to carry out an Islamic State-inspired gun attack on the Jewish community in the UK are facing trial next autumn.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, and Amar Hussein, 50, are accused of preparing acts of terrorism between December 13 2023 and May 9.

The charge against them alleges that they “made arrangements for the purchase of delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack”.

Walid’s brother Bilel Saadaoui, 35, is charged with failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

All three defendants appeared by view link from custody for a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker on Friday.

Summarising the allegations, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said: “The case concerns primarily so far as the first two defendants are concerned a plan to conduct an Isil or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack in the UK during which it is alleged that they intended to cause multiple fatalities using automatic guns.

“The main targets of the attack plans were the Jewish community in the North West of England, members of law enforcement and military.

“The prosecution allege they took significant steps to prepare for that attack.”

Mr Justice Baker said a 12-week trial would take place at Preston Crown Court from October 7 next year.

Further hearings at the Old Bailey were set for October 25 and December 20 this year.

Walid Saadaoui, of Crankwood Road, Abram; Bilel Saadaoui, of Fairclough Street, Hindley; and Hussein, of no fixed abode, spoke to confirm their identities during the hearing.

The defendants, who appeared from Wormwood Scrubs, were further remanded into custody.