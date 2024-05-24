Vennells felt ‘uncomfortable’ during High Court case brought by Bates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vennells felt ‘uncomfortable’ during High Court case brought by Bates

By Press Association
Paula Vennells said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ during the High Court case brought by Alan Bates and others (Yui Mok/PA)
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells felt “uncomfortable” during the High Court case brought by lead campaigner Alan Bates and admitted the judgments made for “unacceptable reading”.

The case, known as the group litigation, racked up bills which Mr Justice Fraser considered to be “expensive” and subpostmasters have previously accused the Post Office of deploying a deliberate tactic to outspend them.

More than 550 claimants brought the group legal action against the Post Office over the Horizon IT system between 2017 and 2019.

Screen grab taken from the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry of former Post Office boss Paula Vennells becoming tearful while giving evidence to the inquiry at Aldwych House, central London
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells becoming tearful while giving evidence to the inquiry at Aldwych House, central London (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

Mr Justice Fraser concluded that the Horizon system contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and that there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

At the Horizon IT inquiry on Friday, Sam Stein KC, on behalf of a number of subpostmasters, asked Ms Vennells: “You set the tone, didn’t you Ms Vennells?

“The tone was ‘Let’s eliminate them, let’s get rid of these bugs in the system – the subpostmasters’. That’s what you set in place, wasn’t it Ms Vennells?”

The former Post Office chief executive replied: “I did not set a culture like that. I did not lead the litigation.

“I had two conversations with Jane MacLeod (former Post Office general counsel and company secretary) and I’m disappointed… she can’t come and give evidence to the inquiry, because I think it is important that the inquiry understands more around the approach to the group litigation.

“I sat down with Jane twice on this to say I was very uncomfortable that the Post Office was going through this.”

Ms Vennells continued: “The Post Office didn’t call the group litigation, it was set in place by the postmasters, and I understand why, and I’m pleased that it was so that we’ve got to where we are today – but it wasn’t a policy I put in place.

“The questions I asked of Jane (MacLeod) on those two occasions were ‘This feels completely wrong to me, what can we do?’ (and) ‘We should not be in the process where we are fighting in court with subpostmasters’.”

Ms Vennells told the inquiry that the first time she asked the question, Ms MacLeod said the Post Office would try to settle the case, and the second time “the view the leading counsel, that we took… the only way to solve this was to take it through”.

She added: “I regret hugely the group litigation, and I’ve seen all of the paperwork behind it, and in view of the judgments that were taken and where we are today, it is unacceptable reading.”