Reynolds and McElhenney donate £10,000 to Wrexham player’s fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Reynolds and McElhenney donate £10,000 to Wrexham player’s fundraiser

By Press Association
The donation was made by the club owners under the name ‘Rob and Ryan Wrexham’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
The donation was made by the club owners under the name ‘Rob and Ryan Wrexham’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have donated £10,000 to support the intensive care units which helped a Wrexham player’s premature baby.

GoFundMe confirmed to the PA news agency that the donation was made by the club owners on Friday under the name “Rob and Ryan Wrexham”.

The fundraiser was set up by midfielder James Jones and his partner Chloe Jones after she went into premature labour during a Wrexham match in November 2022.

Ms Jones faced complications during her pregnancy when she developed pre-eclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure, and hemolysis, elevated liver enzyme levels and low platelet levels (HELLP) causing her to experience two seizures and multiple organ failure.

Their son, Jude – who was born 15 weeks before his due date on November 19 2022 and weighed 1lb 4oz – was taken to Bolton neonatal intensive care, while Ms Jones was treated at Wrexham Maelor intensive care.

The couple started a GoFundMe to raise money for the two intensive care units which helped them through their pregnancy and for Spoons, a charity which offers neonatal support for families.

Jude’s parents wrote on their fundraising page that their son now lived with chronic lung disease and an adrenal insufficiency following the premature pregnancy, but said he was “beating all odds and is absolutely thriving”.

Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds
Thanks to McElhenney, left, and Reynolds’ donation, the couple have so far raised more than £12,800 of their £20,000 target (Peter Byrne/PA)

They added: “He is smashing every milestone and is the happiest little boy!

“Jude has chronic lung disease and an adrenal insufficiency as a result of his extreme prematurity and needing courses of steroids whilst in hospital.

“Despite his difficult start, he is dealing with everything incredibly well.”

Ms Jones said she was grateful her partner played for Wrexham the same day she went into labour and noted the football ground’s proximity to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“Someone was looking out for us on November 19,” she wrote on the couple’s GoFundMe page.

“If we hadn’t have gone to watch James play at Wrexham, we wouldn’t have been across the road from the hospital and we wouldn’t be alive today.”

Screenshot of a donation made by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
The donation was made under the name ‘Rob and Ryan Wrexham’ (PA)

The couple thanked friends, family, and staff at both hospitals for their support during the difficult pregnancy.

“We would like to thank all the friends and family that supported us through our difficult journey,” they wrote.

“We will forever be grateful for those who went above and beyond with countless visits, food brought to the hospital and all the many other things big and small which made our time in hospital that little bit easier and helped us get through the experience,” they said.

Thanks to Reynolds and McElhenney’s donation, so far the couple have raised more than £12,800 of their £20,000 fundraising target.

To find out more about the fundraiser, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/qqbud-please-donate-to-help