King to become patron of British Olympic Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King to become patron of British Olympic Association

By Press Association
The King (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King will become patron of the British Olympic Association (BOA) to mark the first anniversary of his coronation.

Charles will take over the patronage from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had been patron of the BOA since her ascension to the throne in 1952.

It comes ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will begin on July 26 and finish on August 11.

Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the BOA, said: “We are delighted that His Majesty The King has agreed to take on the patronage of the BOA.

“As an organisation that represents all four corners of the United Kingdom, the support and active engagement of the royal family, and in particular HRH The Princess Royal, is important, and has been crucial to the recent success of Team GB. It is fantastic news that it will continue in the years ahead.”

The King has also accepted a patronage at Gordonstoun, his former school in Scotland.

King becomes patron of Gordonstoun
The late Queen at Gordonstoun School with Prince Charles (PA)

Earlier on Friday, Charles became patron of the Gordonstoun Association, a role previously held by his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – who also attended the school.

It marked the King’s first official link with the Moray institution, which he attended from 1962 to 1967.

Charles secured five O-levels and two A-levels at the school, earning him a place to study archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College Cambridge.

During his coronation celebrations last year, he chose four pipers from the school to welcome him to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the Honours of Scotland ceremony.