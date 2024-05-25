Picture of Harry and Meghan added to National Portrait Gallery’s collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picture of Harry and Meghan added to National Portrait Gallery’s collection

By Press Association
A black-and-white image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to a collection in the National Portrait Gallery (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has become part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

The portrait was taken by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World event in Manchester in September 2022, just a few days before the death of the Queen.

The black and white image captures Meghan and Harry before they took to the stage and shows the couple side-on, looking composed as they stand next to one another holding hands.

In an Instagram video of Harriman looking at the photograph in the museum, he said: “I’m in the archive of the National Portrait Gallery.

“It never gets old that this extraordinary image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection.

“As I’ve said before, I’m a dyslexic boy who never really believed that my mind was worth much and it’s in moments like this that I, I give the message to the rest of the world that maybe your kids or yourself can have a point of view, dare to dream and keep taking pictures.”

He also wrote that he was “humbled and proud” by the moment.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex and photographer Misan Harriman (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harriman has previously released the first birthday images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Princess Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, and were captured at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The National Portrait Gallery already houses prints by Alexi Lubomirski of Harry and Meghan on December 21 2017, which were released to official mark their engagement.

Taken at Frogmore, the images show the couple in black and white and in colour holding each other.

Fashion and celebrity photographer Lubomirski’s wedding prints from 2018 are also kept in the London museum’s collection along with the couple’s official photograph from the momentous day, which features the late Queen alongside the rest of the family including the Prince and Princess of Wales.