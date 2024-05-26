Jamaican war veteran lied to join RAF at 16 after ships seen in Caribbean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Jamaican war veteran lied to join RAF at 16 after ships seen in Caribbean

By Press Association
Gilbert Clarke, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1925 and lied about his age to join the Royal Air Force in 1943 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A Jamaican Second World War veteran has described lying about his age to join the Royal Air Force at 16 after reading newspaper reports of ships being sighted in the Caribbean.

Gilbert Clarke, 98, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, described feeling “very excited” when he joined the RAF as a mechanic and was then posted to South Virginia in the United States.

Mr Clarke recalled feeling a sense of duty to help stop Hitler and rejoicing as he heard planes flying towards Europe on D-Day in 1944.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Mr Clarke, who now lives in London, went on to describe hearing planes flying towards Europe on D-Day. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He told the PA news agency that he lied about his age when he applied to join the war effort.

Mr Clarke said: “I had just left school at 16 and I thought ‘why not?’.

“In the newspapers and radio they said they’d sighted a few boats in the Caribbean so I thought I’d join up.

Speaking at an event organised by the Spirit of Normandy Trust, Mr Clarke continued: “Everyone was doing their bit, you know.

“It was important not to do nothing because Hitler… there was word in the Caribbean saying any time he could be colonising the Caribbean and South America, and so we had to do something.”

D-Day 80th anniversary
Mr Clarke lied about his age to join the Royal Air Force in 1943 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Talking about the journey from Jamaica to the US, he said: “In the Atlantic, many, many ships joined us and every now and again, the ships were torpedoed.”

Mr Clarke, who now lives in London, went on to describe hearing planes flying towards Europe on D-Day.

He recalled: “It started with that noise you hear.

“It was the planes going towards Europe – massive, massive planes.

“All the boys shouted ‘Give them hell boys!’, and then we thought that should be the end of the war, hopefully.”

“I felt very happy because I thought now maybe the war was coming to an end.”

MEMORIAL DDay
While based at British and American air bases, Mr Clarke fitted, serviced and repaired radar and other electronic equipment for planes including Hurricanes and Spitfires.

Regarding the importance of commemorating the war and sharing memories with his fellow veterans, the former mechanic – who will travel to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 – said: “I am happy to associate with people like us in remembrance of the D-Day invasion.

“Most of us ex-veterans, we all die off.

“We are the last few left.”