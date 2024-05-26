400 men ‘sing their hearts out’ at concert to support Prostate Cancer UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

400 men ‘sing their hearts out’ at concert to support Prostate Cancer UK

By Press Association
More than £90,000 has been raised for Prostate Cancer UK (Peterborough Sings!/PA)


More than 400 men came together to “sing their hearts out” at a concert to support charity Prostate Cancer UK.

The event, which took place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Saturday, marked the end of a national singing project called Men United in Song, which was funded by Arts Council England and delivered by music education charity Peterborough Sings! and Peterborough Male Voice Choir.

Peterborough Sings! and Peterborough Male Voice Choir mentored and supported four partner choirs who sang at the event – including Northampton, Worcester, Radcliffe-on-Trent and Welwyn Garden City male voice choirs.

Group standing together
Over 400 men performed at the concert (Peterborough Sings/PA)

Preparation took place over 10 weeks, with more than £90,000 and counting raised for Prostate Cancer UK.

Jonathan Newell was one of the singers in attendance and said being part of the project gave him a “real sense of accomplishment”.

The 74-year-old from Bourne, Lincolnshire, said: “Being diagnosed with prostate cancer was very much a kick in the teeth – life takes on a whole new outlook.

“I wouldn’t be here now without Prostate Cancer UK and wanted to help the charity so their valuable work can continue. That’s why I signed up for Men United in Song.

Men standing together
Some people who were in attendance at the event (Peterborough Sings/PA)

“Being part of the project, part of a team and able to support fellow team members gave me a real sense of accomplishment and the conviction that it isn’t all doom and gloom.”

Harry Wood, 66, said taking part helped him “get my self-confidence back and given me a real purpose”.

“I thoroughly enjoy the singing and the comradeship among members of the group,” Mr Wood, from Nottingham, added.

“Where before, people used to ask about my health, now they talk about music and Men United in Song and the fact that we are a great inspiration to so many people.”

Group together
The performers undertook 10 weeks of training in preparation for the event (Peterborough Sings/PA)

Will Prideaux, director of Peterborough Sings! and the Men United in Song project, said: “It’s not about finding the next Gary Barlow or Alfie Boe, but about giving ordinary men the opportunity to come along, try something new and enjoy the challenge and teamwork of singing together.

“Everyone’s in the same boat, and it’s all about the experience and the journey.”

Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, added: “It’s incredible that so many men came together to sing their hearts out in Nottingham, particularly when they had little or no experience of singing before their 10-week rehearsal period.”