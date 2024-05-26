Police concerned for vulnerable missing girls believed to be 132 miles from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police concerned for vulnerable missing girls believed to be 132 miles from home

By Press Association
Abbie (left) and Grace are missing (Family handout/PA)
Abbie (left) and Grace are missing (Family handout/PA)

Police are “extremely concerned” for two vulnerable missing teenage girls who are believed to be around 132 miles away from home.

An urgent search is under way for Grace, 12, and 15-year-old Abbie, who have been reported missing together from Worthing, west Sussex.

They were last seen in Goring-by-Sea at 8am on Friday, and are believed to be using public transport to travel around the country.

Sussex Police said on Sunday afternoon that there is reason to believe they may be in Birmingham city centre.

They are believed to be using public transport to travel around the country(Sussex Police/PA)

Chief Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: “We are extremely concerned for Grace and Abbie and we are working closely with their families and our colleagues at West Midlands Police to get them home safely.”

In a statement, Abbie’s guardian Lauren and Grace’s mother Steph said: “We are really worried about you both and really miss you.

“We just want to know you’re both safe.

“Please, if you see this, make contact with anyone.

“You are not in any trouble, we just want you both back home where you belong and where everyone cares about you both.

“We love you.”

They added: “If anyone knows where our girls are or have seen them, call police.

“Their families just want them home.”

Grace is 5ft 7in of slight build with straight dark brown hair and glasses and is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a light brown zip up hoodie, a white vest top, white trainers and a big, light beige handbag.

Abbie is also 5ft 7in, of large build with brown curly hair, and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, pink Nike air force trainers, Nike socks and a shoulder bag, police say.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of someone matching the girls’ description is urged to come forward.

They are advised to call 101 if it is non-urgent or 999 if it is urgent, quoting Operation Sedgwick.