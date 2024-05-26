Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Bedford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Bedford

By Press Association
Tape at a crime scene (Yui Mok/PA)
Tape at a crime scene (Yui Mok/PA)

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a busy part of Bedford, police have said.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm on Friday to a report that a man had been stabbed in Riverfield Drive, Bedfordshire Police said.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The 18-year-old was arrested and placed in police custody for questioning on Friday after a murder inquiry was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Although the victim has not yet been formally identified, police said his family are being supported.

Police Stock
Police appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “We understand that incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the man who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

“This incident happened in a busy area with several people present.

“If you witnessed this or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.

“There is no place for knife crime within our society and we will continue to do what we can to tackle this.”

Police have asked anyone with any information to visit the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101 quoting Operation Konic.