Police release CCTV of suspect after woman stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Police investigating the murder of a woman stabbed to death on a Blue Flag award-winning beach in Bournemouth have released CCTV images of a suspect.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, and is still in custody, after Dorset Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remained on Sunday evening.

The beach was closed off after the incident (Angus Williams/PA)

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect on Sunday evening.

Officers believe there was only one offender involved and the CCTV images are of the suspect at the scene, with inquiries continuing to confirm his identity.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “Since this tragic incident was reported to us, we have been driving the investigation forward, collecting as much information as possible to get answers for the loved ones of the young woman who has tragically lost her life and for the surviving victim. Our thoughts remain with them.

“We are now in a position to issue CCTV images of the suspect.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Durley Chine Beach during the night from Friday May 24 to Saturday May 25 2024 and may have seen the person pictured or anything unusual to please come forward.

“Similarly, anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night might have vital clues that could help us. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the inquiry?

“Anyone who thinks they recognise the person in the CCTV images should contact police.”

An enhanced police presence is in the area.