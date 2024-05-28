What the papers say – May 28

Campaigns from both sides of the parliamentary floor dominate the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday as the General Election draws closer.

The Daily Express says the Prime Minister has made a “stunning election pledge” to boost the state pension for millions.

The Daily Telegraph relays words from Mr Sunak, who said state pensions will never be taxed if he is re-elected.

The Daily Mirror features a story on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has urged voters to “end Tory chaos” at the ballot box this July.

The Daily Mail reports four in 10 students will leave private schools under Sir Keir’s VAT on independent school fees.

The Times leads with a win for Labour after they received an endorsement from a coalition of business leaders.

The i focuses on Labour’s “metro mayors,” who have said they are ready to challenge Sir Keir and fight for better housing, transport, and council funding deals.

The Metro focuses on Sir Keir’s challenging “working class” upbringing.

The Independent leads with one survey, which found that voters “like and trust” Sir Keir more than Mr Sunak.

The Guardian looks at the conflict in Gaza, with dozens dead after Israeli forces launched an airstrike against a camp in Rafah for displaced civilians.

Lastly, the Daily Star has taken critical aim at Gordon Ramsey, who has combined two classic comfort meals to make one mega-dish: a baked-bean pizza.