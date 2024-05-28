King shows support for firefighters and their families with new charity role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King shows support for firefighters and their families with new charity role

By Press Association
The King has become patron of The Fire Fighters Charity (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Mail/PA)
The King has become patron of The Fire Fighters Charity – a role previously held by the late Queen.

Charles accepted the position following a review of more than 1,000 patronages by the Royal Household.

The organisation, which offers health and wellbeing support to the UK’s fire services community, said the King’s appointment marks the continuation of a longstanding relationship with the royal family.

Royal visit to Scotland
The Prince of Wales is shown a new fire engine at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire in Scotland in 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Elizabeth II became patron of the then-Fire Services National Benevolent Fund in 1953 and retained the patronage for 69 years until her death.

The organisation changed its name to The Fire Fighters Charity in 2008.

The late Queen was distraught in 1992 when her own royal residence, Windsor Castle, was ravaged by flames, destroying 115 rooms including the vast medieval St George’s Hall.

Disasters and Accidents – Windsor Castle Fire – Windsor
Queen Elizabeth II inspects the ruins of Windsor Castle with a fireman in 1992 (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Sherine Wheeler, chief executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, said: “The patronage of the late Queen, over almost seven decades, reflected the high regard in which our fire and rescue services – and those who work for them – are held by the Royal Household.

“So, I am delighted that we can continue to honour this legacy under the patronage of His Majesty The King.

“We extend our deep gratitude to him for his continued support and dedication to our work to ensure all those in the fire and rescue services community live healthy and happy lives.”

The Duke of Cambridge visit to Harcombe House
William with former firefighter Richard Baldwin in an art therapy session during a visit to The Fire Fighters Charity’s Harcombe House centre in Chudleigh, Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prince of Wales also has close ties with the charity, which has worked with his Royal Foundation.

William visited The Fire Fighters Charity’s centre in Chudleigh, Devon, in 2019 to mark Emergency Services Day and hear about the support it provides to members of the UK’s fire services and their families.