D-Day veteran passes commemorative torch to pupils to mark 80th anniversary

By Press Association
Veteran George Horner holds the D-Day 80 torch of commemoration in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
A D-Day veteran from Northern Ireland passed a torch of commemoration to primary school pupils at an event at Stormont ahead of the 80th anniversary of the landings.

George Horner, 97, who served with the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Ulster Rifles, landed on Sword Beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

He was guest of honour at the ceremony to mark the pivotal Allied military operation at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday.

George Horner holds the D-Day 80 torch of commemoration with Mason and Sophie from Forge Integrated Primary School and Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Organised in conjunction with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the event involved Mr Horner passing a lighted beacon to pupils from Forge Integrated Primary School in an act symbolising the passing of the legacy of the D-Day landings to a new generation.

Similar events are being held across the UK ahead of the landmark 80th anniversary commemorations in France next month.

A bagpiper played at the lunchtime ceremony at Stormont while pupils from Forge school’s choir sang a number of songs.

The event was hosted by Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots.

“It is an honour to commemorate one of the most pivotal moments of World War Two, and to take this time today to remember and recognise the incredible bravery, sacrifice and valour of everyone involved,” he said.

“As a society, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the young men who so courageously took part in D-Day.

“Events like these, bringing together that generation and the younger generation are so important in ensuring that the legacy of heroism is passed on and never forgotten.”

David Richardson from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission said it was inspiring for young people to learn about the events of 80 years ago.

“The whole idea is the legacy of remembering the sacrifice that was made in the Second World War, but also inspiring young people both to remember and to learn more about both the First and Second World War and those that died,” he said.