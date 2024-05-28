Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Bournemouth beach stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Bournemouth beach stabbing

By Press Association
The scene of a fatal stabbing at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth (Angus Williams/PA)
The scene of a fatal stabbing at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth (Angus Williams/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed on a beach in Bournemouth, Dorset Police said.

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

A 34-year-old woman, named in media reports as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries is still receiving treatment.

Dorset Police announced that a 20-year-old man from Croydon, south London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police at Bournemouth beach stabbings scene
Police officers at the scene (Angus Williams/PA)

The force worked with the Metropolitan Police to make the arrest.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London.

“Officers from Dorset Police intelligence and firearms teams worked together with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to carry out the arrest.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them.

“I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal at

police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1

between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.