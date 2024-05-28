What the papers say – May 29

A bid to cut “rip-off” university degrees takes centre stage on the front pages of the nation’s papers amid the latest General Election campaigning.

The Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail relay a vow from the Prime Minister to “axe worthless” university degrees in order to fund 100,000 skilled trainee posts every year.

Wednesday's front page: PM: AXE TO FALL ON UNIVERSITY RIP OFF DEGREES #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pCZyIQzdBX — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 28, 2024

Wednesday's TIMES: Sunak plans university cuts to boost apprentices#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UZVW6ktHq2 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 28, 2024

Wednesday's DAILY MAIL: Tory vow to ban 'rip-off' university degrees by changing law#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/67pjtCTb6A — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 28, 2024

The Daily Mirror and The Independent say police have dropped their investigation into Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner over tax issues.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with an interview with Rishi Sunak, who told the paper he has spoken to former prime minister Boris Johnson about the election.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: I'm talking to Johnson about the election'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3aUOiPOJxt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2024

The i leads with Mr Sunak’s proposed triple lock plus which will save pensioners 28p a week on the state pension, while the Metro says the “tax battle rages on” over pensions.

Wednesday's front page: Triple lock plus to save retirees 28p a week on state pension#Tomorrowspaperstoday Latest by @callumcmason: https://t.co/cDIlLU8Dp6 pic.twitter.com/wy48oQ6L5w — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 28, 2024

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LOCKING HORNS 🔴 Tax battle rages over pensions#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/OmnbROLsXp — Metro (@MetroUK) May 28, 2024

The Guardian focuses on the conflict in Gaza as an Israeli spy chief allegedly threatened an International Crimes Court official over the war crimes inquiry.

Wednesday's GUARDIAN: Israeli spy chief 'threatened' ICC official over war crimes inquiry#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SB9R5qA4AL — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 28, 2024

And the Daily Star says television gardener Alan Titchmarsh throws slugs into his neighbour’s garden.