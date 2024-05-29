Camilla recalls ‘fantastic’ secret night at the theatre on visit to drama school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla recalls ‘fantastic’ secret night at the theatre on visit to drama school

By Press Association
The King and Queen watch an extract of a play performed by third year acting students in the Gielgud Theatre during a visit to Rada in London, to celebrate the school’s 120th anniversary (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Queen was reminded of a “fantastic” secret night at the theatre with her grandchildren when she celebrated the 120th anniversary of a world-famous drama school.

Camilla joined the King for a tour of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in central London, which has trained leading actors from Sir Anthony Hopkins to Imelda Staunton and Tom Hiddleston.

The visit was the couple’s first major public event since Rishi Sunak called a summer General Election, as the monarchy has postponed any engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.

The King with Daniel Mays (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former student Daniel Mays spent around 12 months playing Nathan Detroit in the musical Guys And Dolls and he quizzed the Queen about taking her grandchildren to see the production at London’s Bridge Theatre.

“It was fantastic” replied Camilla.

The actor said afterwards: “She loved it and she took all her grandkids and they said they had the most incredible night.”

He added: “I left about three months ago and towards the end of my run she came with all her grandkids, we were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be.”

He joked: “It’s an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in her seat or standing up.

The King meets students at Rada (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It’s the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been part of – but a great time.”

The King was named as Rada’s new patron earlier this month, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II who had been its figurehead for 70 years.

Rada was founded in 1904 by actor-manager Sir Herbert Beerbohm Tree in rooms above His Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End, and today provides vocational training for actors, stage managers, designers and technical stagecraft specialists.

David Harewood, Rada’s president who appeared in hit TV series Homeland, joined the King as did the institution’s vice-president, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, who will be appearing in the film version of the musical Wicked alongside Ariana Grande.

Charles and Camilla meet David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The King was told that Rada receives around 4,000 applications for a handful of acting places, and joked: “Do you put them through the most horrendous auditions?”

The royal couple watched a scene from House Of Ife by Beru Tessema, a play about a family dealing with the death of the eldest son, and met the cast afterwards.

They later toured Rada’s workshops where sets and backdrops are designed, built and painted by the students.

Harewood said after the royal visit: “I think drama is dropping off the school syllabuses right now, which is really sad to see, so to have (a) reigning monarch who is a champion of the arts, in favour of the arts, supporting the arts, I think is really, really exciting.”