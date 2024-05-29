Woman fatally stabbed on Bournemouth beach a ‘loving wife and mother’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman fatally stabbed on Bournemouth beach a ‘loving wife and mother’

By Press Association
Sian Gray (right) with her wife Amie Gray who died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach, Bournemouth on May 24 (Dorset Police/PA)
Sian Gray (right) with her wife Amie Gray who died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach, Bournemouth on May 24 (Dorset Police/PA)

The wife of a woman who was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth has paid tribute to her as a “loving wife and mother”, adding: “Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without.”

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

Amie Gray, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old who was taken to hospital with serious injuries is still receiving treatment.

Police at Bournemouth beach stabbings scene
Police officers at the scene (Angus Williams/PA)

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement issued via Dorset Police: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.

“Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone.”

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.

“She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

“We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken.”

In a statement, Dorset Futsal Club said the team was “absolutely devastated” at the loss of their “incredible” head coach.

The team posted on Facebook: “We are absolutely devastated at the news we received on Saturday morning surrounding the passing of our beloved coach, Amie.

“Amie had an incredible spirit, she was kind, caring and always available to help anyone with anything.

“She had a way about her that you couldn’t ignore, she was such a kind and devoted friend to so many and an incredible coach, oozing positivity and commitment.

“The loss of Amie has really impacted every single person at the club, as the head coach of the women’s team, there aren’t many people who didn’t know her and everyone loved her.

“As a club run by volunteers, the time and dedication she put into getting the women’s team to where they are was second to none, without her, there would be no Dorset Futsal Ladies.

“She was so committed to making the team thrive, giving them 1:1 advice, checking in with them individually, and her vision to enter the upcoming National Futsal Series and showcasing their amazing work and talent for the 2024/25 season.

“We are all devastated, we are hurt and we will be supporting one another through this difficult time.

“We are also in regular conversation with Amie’s next of kin, offering our support to them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Sometimes you meet a person in life that just fits, makes you feel seen and will always have your back.

“Amie was that person, loved by all and will be truly missed. Rest in peace Amie.”

A 20-year-old man from Croydon, south London, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the major incident public portal at

police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1

between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.