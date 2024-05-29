Woman fatally stabbed on Bournemouth beach a ‘loving wife and mother’

The wife of a woman who was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth has paid tribute to her as a “loving wife and mother”, adding: “Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without.”

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

Amie Gray, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old who was taken to hospital with serious injuries is still receiving treatment.

Police officers at the scene (Angus Williams/PA)

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement issued via Dorset Police: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.

“Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone.”

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.

“She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

“We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken.”

In a statement, Dorset Futsal Club said the team was “absolutely devastated” at the loss of their “incredible” head coach.

The team posted on Facebook: “We are absolutely devastated at the news we received on Saturday morning surrounding the passing of our beloved coach, Amie.

“Amie had an incredible spirit, she was kind, caring and always available to help anyone with anything.

“She had a way about her that you couldn’t ignore, she was such a kind and devoted friend to so many and an incredible coach, oozing positivity and commitment.

“The loss of Amie has really impacted every single person at the club, as the head coach of the women’s team, there aren’t many people who didn’t know her and everyone loved her.

“As a club run by volunteers, the time and dedication she put into getting the women’s team to where they are was second to none, without her, there would be no Dorset Futsal Ladies.

“She was so committed to making the team thrive, giving them 1:1 advice, checking in with them individually, and her vision to enter the upcoming National Futsal Series and showcasing their amazing work and talent for the 2024/25 season.

“We are all devastated, we are hurt and we will be supporting one another through this difficult time.

“We are also in regular conversation with Amie’s next of kin, offering our support to them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Sometimes you meet a person in life that just fits, makes you feel seen and will always have your back.

“Amie was that person, loved by all and will be truly missed. Rest in peace Amie.”

A 20-year-old man from Croydon, south London, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the major incident public portal at

police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1

between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.