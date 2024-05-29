Two military horses that bolted through London ‘in full-time vet care’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two military horses that bolted through London ‘in full-time vet care’

By Press Association
It is understood Household Cavalry horses Vida (grey) and Quaker (Black) are still being cared for by vets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
It is understood Household Cavalry horses Vida (grey) and Quaker (Black) are still being cared for by vets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Two military horses seen galloping through the streets of London last month remain under full-time professional vet care and observation, the PA news agency understands.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida bolted off after being spooked by builders moving rubble while they were on an extended exercise with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry in Belgravia on April 24.

According to an army source, the two animals continue to make good progress.

London horse incident
Household Cavalry horse Vida ran through the streets of London near Aldwych (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Of the other horses that bolted, two are back on duty and three are recuperating in fields, it is understood.

None of the horses will be taking part in the King’s Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – on June 15, according to the source.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses when the animals got loose. The horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

London horse incident
The horses bolted through the streets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, which the Army said was “consistent with lacerations”.

Jordan Pettitt, 26, who works for PA, said the grey horse was “vividly” stained red with blood and he heard a black horse collide with a taxi.

The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets.