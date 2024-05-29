Two military horses that bolted through London ‘in full-time vet care’

Two military horses seen galloping through the streets of London last month remain under full-time professional vet care and observation, the PA news agency understands.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida bolted off after being spooked by builders moving rubble while they were on an extended exercise with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry in Belgravia on April 24.

According to an army source, the two animals continue to make good progress.

Household Cavalry horse Vida ran through the streets of London near Aldwych (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Of the other horses that bolted, two are back on duty and three are recuperating in fields, it is understood.

None of the horses will be taking part in the King’s Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – on June 15, according to the source.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses when the animals got loose. The horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

The horses bolted through the streets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, which the Army said was “consistent with lacerations”.

Jordan Pettitt, 26, who works for PA, said the grey horse was “vividly” stained red with blood and he heard a black horse collide with a taxi.

The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets.