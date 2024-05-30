What the papers say – May 30

The future of veteran politician Diane Abbott in the Labour Party features among a variety of stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph and the i lead with Ms Abbott, who said she will not be “intimidated” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as she vows to run again at the General Election.

🔴 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Abbott: 'I will not be intimidated by Starmer''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/824aapmK4e — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 29, 2024

i: Abbott dares Starmer -try to stop me #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YkPKVcEqqC — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 29, 2024

The Daily Express reports on a win for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt after Labour backed down on tax rises.

Thursday's Front Page 📰 You've buckled! Hunt's win as Labour back down on tax rises#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KIqTTZK9Xg — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 29, 2024

The Independent says if Labour wins the General Election, nearly half of its winning margin will come from people who “agree with the Tories” but are backing Sir Keir.

The Metro leads with Health Secretary Victoria Atkins calling a five-day junior doctor strike, planned just before Britain goes to the polls on July 4, a “highly cynical tactic”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'CYNICAL' ELECTION DOC STRIKE 🔴 Walkout before Britain goes to polls#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/9aiJei5Ik2 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 29, 2024

Europe only has a “tiny fraction” of air power to defend Nato’s eastern flank, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 30 May https://t.co/V27vraDTQi pic.twitter.com/l783Htv8YD — Financial Times (@FT) May 29, 2024

The Daily Mail focuses on the “Crown’s case against Lord Lucan”, who went missing after the death of his family’s nanny in 1974.

Daily Mail: Revealed: The Crown’scase against Lord Lucan pic.twitter.com/vvrZbzbQyp — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 29, 2024

The Daily Mirror focuses on the trial of teacher Fiona Beal for the murder of her former partner Nicholas Bellingham.

Thursday's front page: Teacher drank with victim's mother after brutally murdering him#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/QRB006pO5o pic.twitter.com/sZY6HrDpHr — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 29, 2024

And the Daily Star says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent balloons into South Korea to drop suspected animal waste and garbage.