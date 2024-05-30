Self Esteem among stars to perform in world premiere of ‘unique’ theatre show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Self Esteem among stars to perform in world premiere of ‘unique’ theatre show

By Press Association
Self Esteem among stars to perform in world premiere of ‘unique’ theatre show (Ian West/PA)
Musician Self Esteem features on a star-studded bill for a new theatre production which will see each artist perform a script they have never seen before.

The world premiere of Echo, which stands for Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen, will run at the Royal Court Theatre as part of London’s international festival of theatre (Lift) from July 13 to July 27.

British singer Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, is joined on the line-up by Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones, Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve, Olivier Award-winning actress Kathryn Hunter and Meera Syal from Goodness Gracious Me.

Toby Jones
Toby Jones (Suzan Moore/PA)

“The fear is so loud that I know it’s the right thing to do,” Taylor said.

It comes after Taylor landed her first West End role in a production of Cabaret opposite musician Jake Shears, playing the characters of Sally Bowles and The Emcee respectively.

She said: “Alarmingly my gut is telling me to choose interesting and challenging projects when it comes to my acting career.

“I am honoured and terrified to be asked to be a part of this insanely special event.”

The three-week run will see a different performer take to the stage each night with a script they have not seen, which is said to become their guide “as they journey through the story of the playwright”.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Meera Syal with the Bafta Fellowship award at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

The production has been written by acclaimed Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour and is directed by Omar Elerian.

The production is said to “confront what it feels like to be an immigrant in time”, where no one travels “yet everybody can be present”.

Syal, who was awarded a Bafta fellowship in May 2023, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Nassim Soleimanpour on Red Rabbit White Rabbit and it is simply a unique theatrical adventure for both actor and audience.

“Delighted to be included in the next journey at the Royal Court with the extraordinary talents of Nassim and Omar Elerian.

“Have no idea what is going to happen – but that’s the magical buzz of this experience. Can’t wait.”

An additional 10 artists and dates for each performer will be announced in the coming weeks, it was confirmed.

Hunter said: “I am excited to be a part of project Echo for Lift at the Royal Court.

“Working with Omar Elerian on Ionesco’s The Chairs was both hugely inspiring and challenging; a leap into the unknown; this project promises to be no less, for performers and audience alike.”