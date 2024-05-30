One in 13 young vehicle passengers do not wear a seat belt – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 13 young vehicle passengers do not wear a seat belt – study

By Press Association
One in 13 young front seat vehicle passengers in England do not wear a seat belt, figures suggest (Alamy/PA)
One in 13 young front seat vehicle passengers in England do not wear a seat belt, new figures suggest.

Department for Transport (DfT) research conducted in autumn last year indicated 8.0% of people estimated to be aged between 14 and 29 were not buckled up while sitting next to a driver.

That compares with 4.8% of those aged 30-59, and 1.3% of those aged 60 and over.

Across all ages, 4.8% of front seat passengers were observed not being belted up, compared with 2.4% of drivers.

Previous DfT figures show the proportion of car occupants killed in crashes on Britain’s roads who were not wearing a seat belt was 21% in 2022.

Research for the department also suggested 0.3% of all vehicle drivers were seen using a hand-held mobile phone in autumn 2023.

AA president Edmund King called for “bold steps to eliminate road deaths”.

He said: “The shocking fact that drivers and passengers alike are willing to travel in a moving car without a seat belt on is horrific.

“We need to do everything possible to change this behaviour once and for all and ensure everyone clips in before setting off.

“A generational lapse in one of the most basic road safety disciplines is contributing to 21% of car occupant fatalities.

“Years ago, it was drummed into drivers and then passengers to belt up before setting off on a car journey.

“Now it seems that too many car occupants have become complacent.

“It seems a proportion of people drive carelessly or dangerously as it is clear that many believe they can do what they want as they won’t get caught.

“Our motoring manifesto is clear that we need more cops in cars to help police the roads.

“Not only will their presence act as a deterrent, but they can stop poor and illegal drivers immediately, potentially preventing further tragedy.”

The DfT was approached for a comment.