Fiona Beal jailed for life for killing partner and burying body in garden

A primary school teacher has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years for stabbing her partner to death before burying his body in the garden of their Northampton home.

Fiona Beal, 50, admitted the murder of 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham, whose partly mummified remains were discovered four and a half months after he was last seen on November 1 2021.

She pleaded guilty in April during a retrial at the Old Bailey, after her earlier trial at Northampton Crown Court collapsed on its 64th day.

At the end of a two-day hearing, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed Beal a life sentence and told her: “Having moved and buried the body in the garden you then lied to his mother, numerous friends, all his family and yours as to what you had done and where he was.”

The defendant had her head down as she left court.