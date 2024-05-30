100-year-old woman receives medal for work on Second World War Spitfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

100-year-old woman receives medal for work on Second World War Spitfires

By Press Association
Kathleen Clement, 100, was presented with a replacement for the long-lost medal she received for her work during the war (Neath Port Talbot Council/PA)
Kathleen Clement, 100, was presented with a replacement for the long-lost medal she received for her work during the war (Neath Port Talbot Council/PA)

A 100-year-old woman whose mechanical skills helped keep Britain’s famous fighters flying during the Second World War has received a replacement for the long-lost medal she received for her work.

Based at RAF Loughborough, Kathleen ‘Kay’ Clement was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (Waaf) during the war.

Working as a mechanic, Ms Clement, who was born in 1924 and now lives in a care home in Neath, South Wales, maintained Spitfires, which were vital for the country’s war effort.

Kathleen Clement Loyal Service Medal
Kathleen Clement was presented with the medal by Air Commodore Robert Woods, Air Officer Wales, centre, and Wing Commander Stephen Fry, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan (Neath Port Talbot Council/PA)

After the conflict, she was given a Loyal Service Medal for her efforts on behalf of King George VI, which later went missing.

While she was being presented with a Mayor’s Award by the former Neath Port Talbot mayor Chris Williams, Ms Clement was surprised with a replacement by Wing Commander Stephen Fry, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, and Air Commodore Robert Woods, Air Officer Wales.

Finola Pickwell, regional armed forces liaison officer for Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Bridgend, organised the surprise, having heard about the loss while speaking to Ms Clement following her nomination for the Mayor’s Award.

Ms Pickwell said: “Her eyes welled up and she said the medal meant more to her than if she’d been given a solid gold watch. It was an emotional moment.

“It’s amazing to think the medal was originally presented to her on behalf of King George VI for her services in the WAAF as a Spitfire Mechanic during the Second World War, and after the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in history, she was eventually given a replacement in the reign of King George VI’s grandson, King Charles III.”

The WAAF was established on June 28 1939 by King George VI and by 1945 a quarter of a million women served in the force, working in more than 110 different trades and supporting operations around the world.

The Waaf was a vital part of the RAF’s war effort and demonstrated the contribution women could make to Britain’s armed forces.

Kathleen Clement Loyal Service Medal
Kathleen Clement as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force based at RAF Loughborough during the Second World War (Neath Port Talbot Council/PA)

Following the war, the Waaf was renamed the Women’s Royal Air Force on February 1 1949.

Former serviceman, Councillor Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s armed forces champion, said: “This lady thoroughly deserved the Mayor’s Award and I’m sure everyone will be delighted she has a replacement medal for the valiant work she did in maintaining Britain’s Spitfires when they were so needed.”