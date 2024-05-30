Injured woman discharged from hospital as police quiz Bournemouth murder suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injured woman discharged from hospital as police quiz Bournemouth murder suspect

By Press Association
Amie and Sian Gray (Dorset Police/PA)
A woman has been discharged from hospital after being seriously injured alongside Amie Gray – who was murdered on Bournemouth seafront – as police continue to question a 20-year-old man.

Officers were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

Amie Gray, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dorset Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the injured woman had been released from hospital.

A force spokesman said: “She has now been discharged from hospital, although she is continuing her recovery and we would ask that her privacy is respected at this time.”

He added that the suspect, from the Croydon area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remained in police custody in Dorset.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been a fast-moving and extensive investigation, which we continue to drive forward.

“The arrested suspect remains in custody having been transported from London to Bournemouth and is being interviewed by specialist detectives.

“Two locations in Bournemouth are being forensically examined and searched. Searches have also been conducted at two separate addresses in the Croydon area.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who sustained serious injuries, with the latest developments as we progress our inquiries.

Bournemouth beach stabbings incident
Police at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth (Angus Williams/PA)

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain as we move into the weekend and we continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to please speak to our officers.

“I would also like to repeat our appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how small, that might assist our inquiries to please make contact with us.”

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement on Wednesday: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger-than-life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.”

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.”