Two arrested following robbery as watch dealer found dead next day named

By Press Association
Police said two men assaulted Oliver White at the jewellers in Richmond before stealing a number of high-value watches (Met Police/PA)
Two people have been arrested following a robbery at a jewellers in London as police named the victim, who was found dead the following day.

Two unarmed men assaulted Oliver White, 27, before stealing a number of high-value watches from the shop in Kew Road, Richmond, south-west London, on Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr White, who worked as a watch dealer, was not seriously injured in the attack but was found dead in Shepperton, Surrey, on Sunday.

His death is being investigated by Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious.

One of two unarmed men who stole a number of high-value watches from the shop in Kew Road, Richmond (Met Police/PA)

The Met said a man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the robbery, which took place at around 2.50pm.

The woman has since been released under investigation.

The man, arrested on Wednesday, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Mr White’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We would ask that they are given the privacy they need to grieve.

“We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they need and are making good progress with our investigation.

“We urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“The images we have provided are good quality and someone must recognise the men we need to speak to. If you don’t want to contact police, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

In the images, one man wears a grey hoodie while the other wears a black and white T-shirt with sunglasses on his head.

The force asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number CAD4555/25May, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.