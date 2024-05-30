Chester Zoo welcomes 11 baby penguins – the most in more than a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chester Zoo welcomes 11 baby penguins – the most in more than a decade

By Press Association
Chester Zoo has welcomed 11 Humboldt penguins – the most the zoo has seen in more than 10 years (Chester Zoo)
Chester Zoo has welcomed 11 baby penguins – the most during a single hatching season for more than a decade.

The Humboldt penguin chicks, which is a breed the zoo describes as being most at risk from extinction, are said to be healthy and well looked after by their parents.

Zoe Sweetman, team manager of parrots and penguins at Chester Zoo, said her zookeepers are “delighted” about the new arrivals.

Zookeeper cleans a baby Humboldt penguin sat in a blue plastic box
Zookeepers said they were ‘delighted’ about the new arrivals (Chester Zoo)

She said: “This year has been a really good year for the penguins with the arrival of 11 new chicks – the most we’ve welcomed during hatching season here at the zoo for more than a decade.

“We’re delighted to say that all of the chicks are looking really healthy and the parents have done a superb job of caring for their new arrivals up to this point.”

She added the penguins are healthy and eating well, increasing their weight from 80 grams to 2.5kg in 40 days.

“As keepers, our main role in raising the new youngsters is to ensure the adult penguins have all they need,” she explained.

“Sometimes this can mean providing extra fish – which the parents swallow, churn into a high-protein soup, and then regurgitate to feed the chicks.

“We also weigh the chicks regularly so that we can monitor their development – on average they’ve gone from a mere 80g to 2.5kg in just 40 days. It’s been a huge team effort.”

The zoo keeps track of all new chicks by naming each penguin with a theme – and this year the baby animals are named after plants including Nettle, Thistle, Dandelion, Tulip and Daffodil.

Previous ideas for naming the penguins included NHS heroes, crisp brands, chocolate bars and British Olympians.

“Each year the team chooses a new naming theme for the chicks. With 11 to name we could have chosen to name after an entire football team, but this year we’ve decided to go with plants,” she said.

Humboldt penguin chick sat in an opaque plastic box
The baby Humboldt penguins are healthy and well looked after by their parents (Chester Zoo)

“Nettle and Thistle are the more spiky characters among the group, whereas Tulip and Daffodil have colourful personalities.”

Humboldt penguins are considered a threatened species and classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species is native to Peru and Chile, and climate change, over-fishing and rising acid and temperature levels in oceans are said to contribute to the penguins’ decline.

Increased sea temperatures can cause penguins to venture far from their nests – leaving them at risk of being vulnerable in the ocean, according to Chester Zoo.