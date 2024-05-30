All parties should back bottle recycling scheme, say conservationists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All parties should back bottle recycling scheme, say conservationists

By Press Association
Environmental groups are calling for a deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/Rebecca Speare-Cole)
All political parties are being urged to back a recycling scheme for drink containers in their manifestos.

A coalition of environmental groups is calling for a UK-wide deposit return scheme as parties prepare to unveil their proposed policies ahead of the July 4 General Election.

The scheme, which would see consumers recoup a small deposit when they return single-use bottles and cans, has been in development by the Environment Department (Defra) since 2017 and was part of the 2019 Tory manifesto.

But its planned launch date was put back from 2024 to 2027 after heavy criticism from some in the drinks industry and discrepancies between devolved administrations over the inclusion of glass.

Surfers Against Sewage, Reloop, the Marine Conservation Society and Keep Britain Tidy said the policy is “overwhelmingly popular” with the British public.

The groups cited a poll published on Thursday which suggested that nearly seven in 10 adults support the introduction of a deposit return scheme to cut drinks litter and boost recycling.

The survey of 1,000 people, conducted by Portland Communications on behalf of Reloop from January 19-24, also found that 77% of Conservative voters, 69% of Labour voters and 71% of Liberal Democrat voters back the policy.

Jenni Hume, UK and Ireland director at Reloop, said: “We’ve heard positive things from all major parties about the deposit return scheme over recent months, now it’s time to commit these warm words to the pages of their manifestos.

“A bottle deposit scheme is an overwhelmingly popular reform which would incentivise everyone to do their part to drive up recycling rates and quality for drinks bottles and cans, with international examples showing remarkable reductions of litter in parks, rivers and beaches.”

Louise Reddy, policy officer at Surfers Against Sewage, said: “The public are sick of plastic pollution, and we’re challenging politicians to take immediate action.

“People and the planet desperately need to see commitments to end the scourge of pollution flowing into the ocean. Those in power need to act now.”

The campaigners highlighted the success of similar deposit return schemes in countries like Germany, Norway, Finland and Latvia, which have seen an increase in plastic bottle recycling rates and reductions in litter.

Meanwhile, Keep Britain Tidy’s recent national litter survey found drink containers made up 75% of UK street litter by volume and the Marine Conservation Society found them on 93% of beaches surveyed.

Catherine Gemmell, policy and advocacy manager at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The problem is only getting worse, with an increase in bottles and cans on those beaches rising 14% compared to the previous year.

“The good news is we know that deposit return schemes work and will turn the tide on this problem, reducing the amount of litter entering our ocean and preventing it from damaging our marine wildlife. Our seas can’t wait any longer for them to start.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “The next government needs to be aware – the environment needs this, and the public demands it.”