On Covfefe Day no less: Social media reacts to Trump’s guilty verdicts

Social media users have pointed out Donald Trump’s 34 guilty verdicts landed on the anniversary of his famous “covfefe” typo, as the internet responded with memes following the historic conviction.

Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a crime after he was found guilty on Thursday of trying to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election by paying hush money to a pornography actress who claimed they had sex.

On May 30 2017, during his first year as US President, Trump tweeted: “Despite the negative press covfefe,” – and social media users were quick to remember the gaffe following the verdicts.

On Covfefe Day no less pic.twitter.com/0osS85TBcw — Dear White Staffers 🇵🇸 (@DWS________) May 30, 2024

One user on X, formerly Twitter, named @DanWeinbaumKC, said: “Trump convicted on #Covfefe Day.”

Another user posted: “On Covfefe Day no less.”

Another user mocked Trump’s polling history, after he failed to win the popular vote at both the 2016 and 2020 elections, posting: “I personally want to congratulate Donald Trump for finally winning a popular vote.”

Internet users also mocked Trump’s short appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when he gives Kevin McAllister, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, directions to a hotel lobby.

Trump fought the law and the law won. pic.twitter.com/MfAqfD0sY4 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 30, 2024

Writer and comedian Zack Bornstein posted a screenshot of the scene and wrote: “BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star.”

US talk show The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, also poked fun at the former US President posting a 27-second song about his conviction.

The video contains clips of Trump which have been edited to make it seem like he is saying “I fought the law and the law won” which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 30, 2024

American comedian Megan Amram went viral for posting the same tweet every day in 2017 while Trump was president, posting: “Today was the day Donald trump finally became president.”

She posted the same tongue-in-cheek sentence again following Trump’s convictions.

According to one report, as the 34 guilty verdicts were read out, "Trump appeared to stop counting", presumably he couldn't get his shoes and socks off quick enough pic.twitter.com/5UcdbBevU2 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 31, 2024

The BBC’s satirical programme Have I Got News For You posting a picture of the former US president with his hands in the air.

The show captioned the post: “According to one report, as the 34 guilty verdicts were read out, ‘Trump appeared to stop counting’, presumably he couldn’t get his shoes and socks off quick enough.”

Trump’s conviction was also compared with football club Manchester City, which faces 115 charges of breaking financial fair play rules over a nine year period.

They’ve convicted a former President before they’ve convicted Manchester City — Ian Stone ON TOUR 2024 (@iandstone) May 30, 2024

Comedian Ian Stone joked: “They’ve convicted a former President before they’ve convicted Manchester City.”

Trump, who is still in the running to be US president, has returned to his campaign trail and plans to stage a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.