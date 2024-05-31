Appeal to Turkish and Kurdish communities as girl fights for life after shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal to Turkish and Kurdish communities as girl fights for life after shooting

By Press Association
Police forensic officers at the scene of the shooting at Kingsland High Street in Hackney, east London (James Manning/PA)
Detectives have appealed for information from Turkish and Kurdish communities as a nine-year-old girl continues to fight for her life following a “reckless” shooting while she ate dinner at a restaurant with her family.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police issued an image of the motorbike used in the attack in Hackney, east London, which left the child with critical injuries.

The force said two men, aged 44 and 42, who were sitting outside the restaurant during the incident on Wednesday evening, were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

One may have suffered life-changing injuries, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said.

A third man, aged 37, has since been discharged from hospital.

Addressing the girl’s condition, Mr Conway told reporters: “We remain in close contact with our colleagues in the NHS who have worked around the clock to provide urgent care to the victims, including the young girl, who I’m very sad to say remains in a critical condition.”

He said specialist family liaison officers continue to support the girl’s family.

Giving details of the motorbike used in the attack, Mr Conway said: “We know that the offender fired from a motorbike at approximately 9.20pm on Wednesday evening.

“The bike was a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels.

“Our officers have now established that the motorbike was previously stolen in 2021 from a property in Wembley.

“At the time of the shooting, the bike was displaying the registration plate DP21 OXY.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway after his statement to the media
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway after his statement to the media (James Manning/PA)

“I want to hear from anyone who might recognise it – I’m particularly keen to hear from you if you saw it on the day of the incident.”

Mr Conway described the shooting as “reckless” and appealed to the Turkish and Kurdish communities in north and east London because the three men injured in the incident “have connections to those communities”.

He said: “This shocking attack will have had an element of pre-planning.

“This means there are people out there who know something which may be crucial to our investigation.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and this reckless act has left a young child fighting for her life.

“We are specifically reaching out to our Turkish and Kurdish communities, particularly in north and east London, who I know are shocked and appalled by this crime.

“This is because the three men who were shot have connections to those communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.